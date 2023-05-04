CCTV Shows How Gangster Was Stabbed 100 Times In Delhi Jail By Rivals

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by rival gang members in Delhi's Tihar jail

CCTV footage from Delhi's Tihar jail shows the macabre murder of a gangster - whose body had nearly 100 injury marks - by his rivals.

Tillu Tajpuriya, who was allegedly behind the killing of another gangster, Jitenger Gogi, inside a Delhi court in 2021, was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons inside Tihar jail on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage of the attack shows some six men stabbing Tajpuriya several times on his head, back, shoulders and neck. During the attack, the gangster tries to shield his face but they overpowered him and dragged him out of his cell.

The police had said the attackers of the rival Gogi gang came to his cell after climbing down from another floor of the jail to the one where Tajpuriya was staying.

The footage shows at least two of the attackers climbing down from a floor above using bedsheets.

The Gogi gang's attack inside the jail is said to be a revenge for the murder of Jitenger Gogi in 2021. Two men of the Tajpuriya gang, dressed as lawyers, had shot dead Gogi inside north Delhi's Rohini court in September 2021. Both were killed in retaliatory firing by the police.

This was the second case of violence and gang rivalry in Tihar jail in a month.

Last month, Prince Tewatia, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed in Tihar jail by rival gang members. Bishnoi is an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.