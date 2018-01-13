CCTV Shows 50-Year-Old Flung In Air In BMW Hit-And-Run By Delhi Student The accused, 21-year-old Abhinav Sahni, is a first year B.A. student from Khalsa College. He was arrested a day later, on Thursday, and released on bail.

A 50-year-old man trying to cross the road near Delhi University was flung several feet in the air by a BMW sports utility vehicle in north Delhi. The vehicle, a BMW X1, was being driven by a Delhi University student who sped away after the accident, police said. The hit-and-run accident, which took place on Wednesday, was caught on CCTV.



The accused, 21-year-old Abhinav Sahni, is a first year undergraduate student at Khalsa College - a short distance from the spot where the accident took place.



He was formally arrested a day later, on Thursday, and released on bail by the police.



A north district police officer said they were able to identify the accused on the basis of witness accounts and the CCTV footage.



The BMW X1 was travelling from Khalsa College to Kirori Mal. Both colleges are in the North Campus of Delhi University.



CCTV footage of the accident shows the victim, Shiv Nath, trying to cross a road in Maurice Nagar on Wednesday around 1:20 pm.



Seeing the SUV approach him fast, Shiv Nath can be seen trying to run across to the divider, but gets hit by the vehicle which then comes to a halt.



Seconds later the maroon-coloured BMW speeds away, leaving the victim behind. Shiv Nath died on the spot.



Abhinav later told the police that he fled from the accident spot because he was scared, said sources.



