CCTV Captures Deadly Delhi Accident, Man Carried On Car Roof For 3 km

The incident took place at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

The impact of two men on a motorcycle crashing into a car was so powerful that they were flung several feet into the air before one of them landed on its roof and was dragged away.

Two weeks after one man was killed, and the other left severely injured in a horrific crash in the heart of Delhi, traffic camera footage of the incident has emerged.

It shows the motorcycle crashing into the car at high speed at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg. The two men riding it are thrown in the air. They were not wearing helmets.

For at least three kilometres after that, the SUV with one of the injured men on its roof barrelled through Delhi's high-security VIP zone as other vehicles kept honking and trying to flag it down without being intercepted by the police.

The man was killed when he was flung from the roof as the vehicle took a sharp turn, while his cousin was left severely injured in a shocking case of hit-and-run, the aftermath of which was caught on video by a witness.

Rather than stopping to assess the situation, the SUV driver continued to speed away with the injured man still on the roof.

An eyewitness to the event pursued the fleeing vehicle on his scooter while recording the incident on video. Despite his efforts to alert the SUV driver by honking and shouting, the SUV did not stop.

After driving for nearly 3 kilometres, the driver dumped the injured man,30-year-old Deepanshu Verma, off the SUV near Delhi Gate and fled the scene. He died, presumably after hitting something.

His 20-year-old cousin Mukul, who was injured in the incident, was critically injured.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of murder over the incident. The suspect, identified as Harneet Singh Chawla, has been arrested.

Deepanshu Verma, who ran a jewellery shop, is survived by his parents and a sister.

Unnati Verma, his sister, had told NDTV, "When two men who saw the incident tried to flag down the SUV, the driver increased the speed. He (Deepanshu) was alive while he was on the roof. When they flung him on the ground after about 4 kilometres, he hit his head and that's when he died. It was all intentional."

"Police told us the man driving the car was named Harneet Singh Chawla. He was driving a Mahindra XUV. I think he was drunk. He should be punished so severely that no one ever thinks of doing something like this," she said.

The incident has drawn parallels to the gruesome hit-and-run case that killed a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres by a car on New Year's Day in Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The woman, Anjali Singh, was returning from work on her scooter when she was hit by a car driven by five men who, according to the police, were aware that she was caught in the car's undercarriage but did not stop.