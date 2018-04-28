CBI Arrests Delhi Police Sub-Inspector For Taking Bribe To "Save Rape Accused"

The police official allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh from the complainant after negotiations.

Delhi
New Delhi:  The CBI on Friday arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rupees 1 lakh from a person to protect a "rape accused". The complainant had alleged his son was being threatened by Sub-Inspector Deepak Tomar, posted at the Khajuri Khas police station.

"The complainant's son was arrested in a case by the sub-inspector. The father went to the Khajuri Khas police station, where the SI demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from him to help his son," the CBI spokesperson said in New Delhi.

Tomar allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh from the complainant after negotiations.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the sub-inspector when he was accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the policeman in Delhi," he said.

The sub-inspector had told the father that he had booked his son on rape charges and under the POCSO Act.

Tomar had threatened to arrest the complainant's son in a fresh case if the bribe was not paid.

The agency spokesperson said he was produced before the Special Judge, Karkardooma Courts, and remanded to 14-day judicial custody
 

