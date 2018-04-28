CBI Arrests Delhi Police Sub-Inspector For Taking Bribe To 'Save Rape Accused'

"The complainant's son was arrested in a case by the sub-inspector. The father went to the Khajuri Khas police station, where the SI demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from him to help his son," the CBI spokesperson said in New Delhi.
Tomar allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh from the complainant after negotiations.
"The CBI laid a trap and caught the sub-inspector when he was accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the policeman in Delhi," he said.
The sub-inspector had told the father that he had booked his son on rape charges and under the POCSO Act.
The agency spokesperson said he was produced before the Special Judge, Karkardooma Courts, and remanded to 14-day judicial custody