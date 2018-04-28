CBI Arrests Delhi Police Sub-Inspector For Taking Bribe To "Save Rape Accused" The police official allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh from the complainant after negotiations.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBI arrested the Delhi police official when he was allegedly accepting the bribe. (File photo) New Delhi: The CBI on Friday arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rupees 1 lakh from a person to protect a "rape accused". The complainant had alleged his son was being threatened by Sub-Inspector Deepak Tomar, posted at the Khajuri Khas police station.



"The complainant's son was arrested in a case by the sub-inspector. The father went to the Khajuri Khas police station, where the SI demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from him to help his son," the CBI spokesperson said in New Delhi.



Tomar allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh from the complainant after negotiations.



"The CBI laid a trap and caught the sub-inspector when he was accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the policeman in Delhi," he said.



The sub-inspector had told the father that he had booked his son on rape charges and under the POCSO Act.



Tomar had threatened to arrest the complainant's son in a fresh case if the bribe was not paid.



The agency spokesperson said he was produced before the Special Judge, Karkardooma Courts, and remanded to 14-day judicial custody





The CBI on Friday arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rupees 1 lakh from a person to protect a "rape accused". The complainant had alleged his son was being threatened by Sub-Inspector Deepak Tomar, posted at the Khajuri Khas police station."The complainant's son was arrested in a case by the sub-inspector. The father went to the Khajuri Khas police station, where the SI demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from him to help his son," the CBI spokesperson said in New Delhi.Tomar allegedly agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh from the complainant after negotiations."The CBI laid a trap and caught the sub-inspector when he was accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the policeman in Delhi," he said.The sub-inspector had told the father that he had booked his son on rape charges and under the POCSO Act. Tomar had threatened to arrest the complainant's son in a fresh case if the bribe was not paid.The agency spokesperson said he was produced before the Special Judge, Karkardooma Courts, and remanded to 14-day judicial custody NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter