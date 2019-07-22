Caught On Camera: Woman Chases Bike-Borne Phone Snatchers In Delhi

Two bikers snatch woman's mobile phone in north Delhi.

A woman whose phone was snatched by two bikers in Delhi while she was travelling in an e-rickshaw chased them with help from a man and got them to return the device. Except, the phone she received was not hers.

A video of the chase near Burari in north Delhi and the bikers handing over the phone to the man who stopped them is in wide circulation online.

Poonam Yadav, who works as an HR manager at a private firm, alleges in her police complaint that the bikers - appearing to be in their 20s -- snatched her phone and sped off. She then raised an alarm and asked a motorist to follow the snatchers.

In the video, the car stops in front of the bikers, who are forced to a stop. "Hand it over quickly," the driver is heard shouting at the two, after which the man riding pillion takes out a mobile from his pocket and hands it over. The bikers then drive off.

But Ms Yadav said they returned a different mobile.

Delhi Police has lodged an FIR and are looking for the bikers.

