Caught On Camera: Traffic Cop Dragged On Car Bonnet On Busy Delhi Road

A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle which was speeding on a busy road in Delhi. Footage from CCTV shows the cop holding on to the car before falling on the road, his legs nearly missing the wheels of the hatchback driven by the offender as other vehicles drove past him.

#WATCH An on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. The car driver was held later.(12.10.20) #Delhipic.twitter.com/R055WpBm8M - ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The incident, which took place on Monday, took place in Dhaula Kuan area in south west Delhi.

In the video from CCTV camera, Constable Mahipal Singh is seen standing next to the hatchback, which, according to report, was stopped for using fancy numberplate; he jumps onto the car the minute the driver tries to flee.

The police personnel does not let off his hold even as the offender drives zig-zag; he is later seen falling on the road after being driven for approximately 400 metres.

The car driver was arrested after one kilometre chase. The accused was identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in south west Delhi.

Police arrested Shubham on charges of obstructing, hurting and wrongful driving.