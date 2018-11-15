Case Filed After Video Shows Transgenders Stripping At Delhi Bridge: Cops

People have also been seen taking dangerous selfies on Delhi's signature bridge. (File)

After a video of transgenders stripping on the newly constructed Signature Bridge in Delhi went viral, police have registered a case of obscenity in, a senior officer said.

The video shows them taking their clothes off on the Signature Bridge and dancing, while people watch them. Police are trying to establish the exact date of the alleged incident.

Security has been tightened on the Signature Bridge after claims that there wasn't any police presence on the overpass.

The Signature Brigde has become a popular hangout spot ever since it's opening. Some have been seen taking dangerous selfies by climbing onto the boundary of the bridge.

Police have written to the civic authorities to install informative boards cautioning people against clicking selfies in a dangerous manner and the traffic police are issuing challans against violations.