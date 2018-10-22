Case Filed After Video Of Group Clash In Delhi Is Viral

The group clash happened on Thursday over the ownership of a shop, police said. (Representational image)

A case was registered after a video of two groups clashing in Shahdara went viral, police said Sunday.

The group clash happened on Thursday over the ownership of a shop, police said, adding they have identified the persons involved in the clash.

In the video footage, a group of men can be seen chasing some men and thrashing them.

A person was also seen with a weapon in the video but no shots were fired, they said.

Police said the weapon seen in the video is a licensed one and necessary action for its cancellation is being taken.

A case has been registered on the complaint of one party and the other party has been asked to give a complaint, they said.