Case Filed After Video Of Group Clash In Delhi Is Viral

Delhi | | Updated: October 22, 2018 08:20 IST
New Delhi: 

A case was registered after a video of two groups clashing in Shahdara went viral, police said Sunday.

In the video footage, a group of men can be seen chasing some men and thrashing them.

A person was also seen with a weapon in the video but no shots were fired, they said.

Police said the weapon seen in the video is a licensed one and necessary action for its cancellation is being taken.

A case has been registered on the complaint of one party and the other party has been asked to give a complaint, they said.

