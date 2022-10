According to police, a white coloured car caught fire after its engine overheated.

A car caught fire on Thursday at India Gate's C-Hexagon near Kartavya Path in New Delhi, officials said.

According to police, a white coloured car caught fire after its engine overheated.

The driver of the vehicle escaped in time and nobody was injured, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)