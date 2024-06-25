Cameroon Man Who Ingested 73 Cocaine Capsules Arrested At Delhi Airport

The accused was arrested and the cocaine was seized.

A Cameroon national, who had ingested 73 capsules containing cocaine worth nearly Rs 11 crore, was arrested by customs officials at the international airport in Delhi, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The accused, 70-year-old man, was intercepted after his arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on June 17.

"Upon questioning, the passenger admitted that he had ingested some capsules containing some narcotic substances," it said.

He was then taken to the Safdarjung hospital for a suitable procedure to extract the secreted goods.

During the stay of the passenger at the hospital, an ejection procedure was carried out under expert supervision, said the statement issued by the customs department.

"Total 73 capsules recovered from the passenger which in turn yielded 1096 grams of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine," it said, adding that the value of recovered substance is Rs 10.96 crore.

