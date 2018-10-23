Cab Driver Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old Girl

It was a private cab that the girl's family had hired two months back. (Representational)

A 39-year-old cab driver was arrested here for raping a 5-year-old schoolgirl, the police said on Tuesday.

The survivor on Monday narrated her ordeal to her mother who lodged a complaint with the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Rohini, where the family resides.

The cab driver was arrested the same day and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police officer said.

"A bunch of kids used to go to school in the same cab. The kids, both boys and girls, are in the 4-12 age group," he said.