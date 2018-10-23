Cab Driver Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old Girl

The survivor narrated her ordeal to her mother who lodged a complaint with the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Rohini, where the family resides.

Delhi | | Updated: October 23, 2018 22:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cab Driver Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old Girl

It was a private cab that the girl's family had hired two months back. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 39-year-old cab driver was arrested here for raping a 5-year-old schoolgirl, the police said on Tuesday.

The survivor on Monday narrated her ordeal to her mother who lodged a complaint with the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Rohini, where the family resides.

The cab driver was arrested the same day and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police officer said.

It was a private cab that the girl's family had hired two months back.

"A bunch of kids used to go to school in the same cab. The kids, both boys and girls, are in the 4-12 age group," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP Live2018 Hyundai SantroNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVHyundai SantroPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................