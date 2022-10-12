Businessman, In Skoda, Ran Over Man In South Delhi. How Cops Caught Him

Cops said that due to continuous rain in Delhi, it was difficult to identify the car. (Representational)

A speeding car driven by a businessman ran over a man walking on the road in south Delhi's Defence Colony on October 9, the police said.

The police said they received information about a body covered with blood on a footpath near Defence Colony during peak traffic hours around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

The victim was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi, Chandan Chaudhary said.

The senior cop said a crime team started analyzing CCTV footage and found that a Skoda car coming from nearby Moolchand had hit the victim before speeding away.

The cops said that due to continuous rain in Delhi over the weekend, it was difficult to identify the registration number, the colour, model of the car. The team tracked the car's route and found a blurry image of the the vehcile and its number plate, and with the help of the car company, they were able to trace the owner.

The cops reached Model Town in North Delhi where they found the car, covered, in a building's parking. Twenty eight-year-old Garvit Singhal was arrested, according to the police he runs a departmental store. His friend, Raunak Jain, who was the co-passenger in the car was also arrested.