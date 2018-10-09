Body Of 25-Year-Old Man Found Floating In Pond In Delhi

The body was spotted by a sweeper who informed the police. (Representational)

Body of a 25-year-old man was found floating in a pond in southwest Delhi, police said today.

The man was identified as Balwant Ram, a native of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

The body was spotted by a sweeper who informed the police.

The man used to work in a canteen at the Golf Course, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya.

On Monday, he left the canteen around 10 pm but did not reach his house in Sagarpur, the official added.

Ram's body was later fished out from the pond, Arya said, adding that no injury marks were found on him.

A case has been registered in the matter, he added.