BJP Lawmakers Blame 'Ration Scam' For Delhi Starvation Deaths

Three sisters died of starvation in Delhi (File)

The death of three children in Delhi reportedly due to starvation was raised in the Lok Sabha by BJP members who attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government for them.

Raising the matter, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, and Maheish Girri claimed there was a "ration scam" in Delhi, resulting in subsidised grains not reaching the poor.

The area where the tragedy occurred falls in the constituency of Delhi's deputy chief minister, Mr Bidhuri said attacking the AAP government.

The AAP government only indulges in blame game, he said.

Deepender Hooda of the Congress said both the city government and the Union government were to blame for the deaths.

