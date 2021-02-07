BJP Declares Candidates For Delhi Bypolls To 5 Municipal Seats

The bypolls will be held on February 28.

The Delhi BJP on Sunday declared its candidates for the upcoming bypolls to five municipal corporation wards.

The battle lines are drawn for the tri-cornered contest in five wards with main rivals declaring their candidates. The AAP and the Congress declared their candidates on Saturday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta released the list of party candidates, including Rajesh Goel, Rohini-C, Surabhi Jaju, Shalimar North, Om Prakash Gugarwal, Trilokpuri, Siyaram Kanojia, Kalyanpuri, and Mohammad Nazir Ansari, Chauhan Bangar.

Two wards in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C, and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar, will go for the bypolls.

Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councillors contested assembly polls on Aam Aadmi Party ticket in 2020 and became MLAs.

The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant since the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.