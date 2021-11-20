Battling Smog, Delhi's Go-Ahead To Standing Passengers In Metro, Buses

Delhi: In case of buses, boarding will be allowed only from the rear door. (File)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed 30 standing commuters per coach in Delhi Metro and standing passengers up to 50 per cent of seating capacity in intra-state buses, as per an order issued by the body.

Both mediums are running on 100 per cent seating capacity.

"In view of the prevailing air pollution situation in NCT of Delhi, it has been felt to augment the carrying capacity of public transport system (buses/ Delhi Metro) so as to minimize the use of private vehicles in order to improve the ambient air quality of the city," the order reads.

In the case of buses, boarding will be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door.

The Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been instructed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.