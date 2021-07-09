Two Dead In Firing In North Delhi

The firing by unidentified persons was reported in Bara Hindu Rao area at around 9:21 pm.

Two persons were shot dead in a firing incident that was reported on Thursday in north Delhi.

The firing by unidentified persons was reported in Bara Hindu Rao area at around 9:21 pm.

While the man who was the target escaped from the area, two pedestrians were caught in the firing and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, police officials have been investigating the incident at the site. Cops are yet to identify who the attackers were and what exactly was their purpose behind the firing.

Further details are awaited.