Video: Massive Fire In Delhi, Visible Many Km Away From Noida Too

A massive fire broke out in southeast Delhi's Badarpur today

A huge fire has broken out in southeast Delhi, reportedly at a park near the Noida border. People tweeted videos of the fire. One such video taken from a high-rise by a Twitter user shows a long column of smoke rising against the orange dusk sky.

"Serious fire has broken out as visible from home in Noida. Area looks like it's close to Yamuna Bank near the Okhla border," Sushant Chaturvedi, a lawyer, tweeted suggesting the fire is so huge that it could be seen from Noida, the city neighbouring Delhi.

Another Twitter user, Amritam Anand, alleged the fire could be stubble-burning. "Massive fire on banks of Yamuna in Delhi, which is visible from Noida. Seems like stubble-burning. Strict action requested," Mr Anand tweeted tagging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Police.