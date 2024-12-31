"If Buses Not Stopped On Seeing Women, Then Driver Will Be Suspended": Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Monday said the drivers and conductors of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses will be suspended if they are found driving away from designated stops without picking up the waiting female passengers.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister asked the women of Delhi to click pictures of such buses and put them on social media so that strict action can be taken against the deviant drivers and conductors.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that the transport department has issued an order for all the drivers and conductors of both DTC and cluster buses to stop their vehicles at the the bus stops.

"There were complaints from women in different parts of Delhi that DTC and cluster buses do not stop at the bus stops if there are only women standing there. I want to assure women that the Delhi government is determined that women should travel in buses for free. The economy develops when women step out of their homes," Atishi said.

"An order has been issued by the Delhi government's transport department, and all the drivers and conductors of all the buses have been ordered that if the bus is not stopped on seeing women, then the driver and conductor will be suspended. If the bus does not stop, then take a photo of the bus and post it on social media; action will be taken against them," he added.

Earlier, the Transport Department of the Delhi Government dismissed the allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal that an inquiry is being 'contemplated' against Chief Minister Atishi in a matter pertaining to free bus rides for women.

This comes after Mr Kejriwal alleged that a "conspiracy was being hatched" to get Chief Minister Atishi arrested in a 'false' case to distract the party from its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls. The Transport Department termed the allegations "absolutely misplaced and misleading."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)