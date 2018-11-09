AAP Demands Action Against BJP Leaders For Remarks On Firecrackers

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP demanded initiation of contempt action against two BJP leaders (File)

The AAP Thursday demanded initiation of contempt action against two BJP leaders for their remarks on Supreme Court order on use of less-polluting crackers.

Senior AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha alleged that BJP's Adarsh Nagar Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA OP Sharma termed the top court order on green crackers as "laughable" and also "provoked" people for its violation.

"We urge the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of Sharma's contempt of court and send him behind the bars," Mr Chadha said in a press conference in New Delhi.

They also demanded law enforcement agencies to take action against Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor over his statements on the Supreme Court verdict.

"I also burst crackers Wednesday night -- except matters related to faith, I obey law in all matters," Mr Kapoor tweeted in Hindi.

His party colleague Mr Sharma said that he has not committed any contempt of court.

"I am just asking what is a green cracker and if any license has been given by the government for its sale," Mr Sharma said, claiming that around 40 to 50 people from his constituency were picked up by police for burning non-green crackers.

On October 23, the Supreme Court had said that people in the country can burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals and had allowed manufacture and sale of just "green crackers" which have a low light and sound emission and less harmful chemicals.

The AAP leaders claimed that their party supported the court order and Delhiites also honoured it as less firecrackers were burst on Diwali this year.