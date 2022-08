Arvind Kejriwal Unveils Covid Warriors Memorial And British-Era 'Phansi Ghar'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed certificates to the family of 31 Corona warriors.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday unveiled a renovated British-era 'Phansi Ghar' and a Corona Warriors Memorial on Delhi Assembly premises and said the 75th anniversary of Independence is an occasion to remember the martyrs.

The chief minister also distributed certificates to the families of 31 Corona warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Kejriwal said that except for word of mouth no one knew about the existence of the British-era execution room in the Delhi Assembly until the Speaker of the House found it.

"The Speaker had broken open the lock of a closed room and found that a system was there to hang two people at a time. Countless people have sacrificed their lives to get us freedom. Please visit this 'Phansi Ghar' and tell your friends too about this so that they can know those who sacrificed their lives for the country," Mr Kejriwal said.

He also inaugurated a 'Corona Warriors Memorial' to honour Covid warriors, including doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, sanitation workers and teachers for their supreme sacrifice and remarkable work towards society during the pandemic.

The Corona Warriors Memorial has the names of 31 people and information about their duty and supreme sacrifice during the pandemic inscribed on it.

"We all have been grappling with Covid for the last two years. Many people did the job of saving lives during that time without caring for their own lives. A memorial has been made here for such Corona Warriors. I thank Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for constructing the memorial," Mr Kejriwal said.

He also said the Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of these 31 Corona warriors.

