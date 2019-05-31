'For A Small Party Worker...': Arvind Kejriwal Thanked For His Gesture

Arvind Kejriwal cuts cake with Vivek, a party worker, during his birthday celebrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said a "selfless party worker is the biggest strength" of the Aam Aadmi Party as he replied to a party colleague who thanked him for the gesture of being a part of his birthday celebrations.

Vivek, a member of AAP's social media team, thanked Mr Kejriwal on Thursday evening on Twitter and shared pictures of him cutting birthday cake with the AAP chief. "For a small party worker, this is a big gesture," he wrote in Hindi.

Mr Kejriwal replied to his colleague this morning and said: "The biggest strength of the Aam Aadmi Party is its selfless party worker. The party worker, with the help of AAP, is always busy serving the nation."

The pictures shared in the tweet show Mr Kejriwal with the party worker who is cutting a black forest cake. The two can be seen smiling and Mr Kejriwal picks up a piece of cake in one of the pictures and gives it to Vivek.

Mr Kejriwal's AAP has won just one Lok Sabha seat in the national election.

In Delhi, where the party is in power, rival BJP won all seven parliamentary seats. Analysing the party's poor performance, the AAP chief listed two reasons for the Delhi debacle on Tuesday. "The results didn't meet our expectations. Post election ground analysis has revealed two major reasons. First, the atmosphere that prevailed in the country rubbed off on Delhi as well. Second, people saw this 'big election' as between Modi and Rahul and voted accordingly," he wrote in an open letter