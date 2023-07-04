Arvind Kejriwal Slams Lt Governor After 400 Sacked, Says Will Move Court

Not even a single show cause notice was issued against those sacked, Arvind Kejriwal said

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated the services of about 400 private persons employed by the Delhi Government in its various departments, the AAP-led Delhi government, in a statement issued on Monday, said they would challenge the decision in court.

Lt Governor Saxena yesterday terminated the service of 400 private individuals engaged in various departments of the Delhi government, citing that these individuals were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approval of the competent authority.

"The LG is hell-bent on completely destroying Delhi. He chose to punish these 400 talented young professionals only because they chose to associate with the Delhi government. No principles of natural justice were followed when the LG took this decision," said the statement.

"Not even a single show cause notice was issued, and no explanation or clarification was sought at any stage. This unconstitutional decision will be challenged in court," it further added.

"LG does not have the power to do so. He is acting illegally and against the Constitution. His only purpose is to find new ways every day to paralyse the Delhi government so that the people of Delhi suffer," it said.

"These fellows were from top colleges and universities such as IIM Ahmedabad, Delhi School of Economics, NALSAR, JNU, NIT, London School of Economics, Cambridge, etc. and were doing excellent work in various departments. They were all hired following due process and administrative norms," it said.

The Lieutenant Governor has said the appointments did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC/ST/OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Services Department found that several of such engaged private persons did not even fulfil the eligibility criteria of educational qualification and work experience as laid down in the advertisements issued for the posts.

The administrative departments concerned also did not verify the veracity of work experience certificates submitted by these private persons, which were found to be fudged and manipulated in many cases, the Lt Governor's office said.

The Lieutenant Governor accepted the proposal of the Services Department that all Delhi Government Departments, Corporations, Boards, Societies and other autonomous bodies under their administrative control, immediately terminate engagements of these private persons, wherein the Lt Governor's or the competent authority's approval has not been obtained.

However, if any administrative department finds it appropriate to continue such engagements, it may propose detailed cases with proper justification and forward them to the Services Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for onward submission to Lieutenant Governor for consideration and approval, his office said.