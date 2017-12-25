Arvind Kejriwal Says No Comment On Metro Row But A Retweet Gives It Away The Kejriwal government has been at loggerheads with the centre and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over a recent hike in metro fares

Today's was the third metro launch that Arvind Kejriwal has not been invited to since 2015 (File) Noida: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declined to comment today on his not being invited to the



Mr Sisodia also tweeted that Mr Kejriwal was not invited to the inauguration of the 12.38-km-long metro section between south Delhi and suburban Noida because the centre was afraid he might publicly demand a rollback of a hike in metro fare.



"Not calling the Delhi chief minister in an inauguration of a Delhi Metro project is an insult of the people of Delhi. There's only one reason behind not inviting Kejriwal, the fear that he may urge the prime minister to roll back the fare hike (sic)," Mr Sisodia said.



Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has also accused the Narendra Modi government of "hatred" towards the Delhi chief minister.



The Kejriwal government has been at loggerheads with the centre and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over a recent hike in metro fares, despite the AAP's objections. Delhi Metro fares were raised in October by 20-50 per cent, just five months after another hike of up to 100 per cent. The Delhi Metro lost three lakh commuters a day after the October hike, a Right to Information (RTI) application has revealed.

Magenta Line is the third metro line to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.



Of the nine stations on the Magenta Line between Kalkaji temple in Delhi and Noida's Botanical Garden, seven are in Delhi and only two are in Noida.



Mr Sisodia tweeted his criticism within minutes of PM Modi inaugurating the Magenta line. On cue, AAP leaders and volunteers started tweeting with the hashtag #TakeCreditButReduceFare





