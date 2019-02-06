If People Elect BJP, It Will Continue To Hamper AAP's Work: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal says the BJP legislators have done nothing but create hurdles. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today cautioned Delhiites against voting for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying if they elect its lawmakers on all seven seats again, they will continue to clash with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and hamper its functioning.

He alleged that the BJP got the names of 30 lakh voters deleted from the voters' list in the national capital sensing a defeat in the general elections. But, he said, he would ensure these are added back.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was addressing a gathering after inaugurating development projects in west Delhi's Patel Nagar.

The BJP had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2014 general elections.

Mr Kejriwal alleged the BJP legislators have done nothing but create hurdles in the functioning of the AAP government in the last four-and-a-half years.

"I appeal to you to vote in favour of the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections. You can ask anyone about who is forming the next government in Delhi, and all will confidently say the AAP will again come to power. If the AAP has seven MPs besides having its government in Delhi, think that they will work together... but If you make the BJP win all seven seats again, clash will then continue for next five years," Mr Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said only the Aam Aadmi Party can defeat the BJP in New Delhi. He had asserted he was ready to leave all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city for the Congress, but the grand old party cannot win them.