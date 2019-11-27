Centre Stopped Onion Supply To Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Amid Soaring Prices

Arvind Kejriwal said he will write to the Centre to resume the onion supply.

As onion prices again reached near the hundred rupee mark in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the Centre had stopping its supply at a controlled price to the city government.

Responding to a media query, he said he will write to the Centre to resume the supply.

"It is sad that the Central government has stopped the supply of onions to the city for the last two-three days," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that his government gets onions from the Centre and sells it at various places in the city.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.