Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Take Oath As New Delhi Municipal Council Members

Arvind Kejriwal became NDMC member as he is the New Delhi MLA (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Virender Singh Kadian took oath as members of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday.

In a special meeting of the council, the civic body's chairman Dharmendra Kumar administered the oath of faith and allegiance to the Constitution to Mr Kejriwal, who became a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA.

"Chairman-NDMC also administered the oath to Virender Singh Kadian, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Delhi Cantonment constituency, as a member of the council in elected category member of the council," an official statement said.