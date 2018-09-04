Police Holding Meetings To Send AAP Lawmakers To Jail: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also attacked PM Modi and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File)

The Delhi Police are holding meetings to discuss how to send Aam Aadmi Party or AAP lawmakers to jail, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged today in a tweet. He said they should invest "a fraction of time and energy" in improving law and order and women safety, which is "worst" under PM Modi's regime.

"Shameful that cops are meeting to discuss how to send AAP MLAs to jail. I wish they had spent a fraction of time and energy on providing security to women and improving law and order, which is worst today during (the Narendra) Modi regime," he said.

Mr Kejriwal shared a news article which claimed that the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of the southern range of the city had called a meeting to plan strategy as cases against the Aam Aadmi Party were not holding up in court.

Advertisement

"Fix responsibility. Who directed these false cases - Lieutenant Governor or Prime Minister? Were police officers given written directions by LG/PM? If yes, make written directions public.

"If not, the police officers who followed illegal verbal directions must face severe punishment," he said.