Arvind Kejriwal Announces Street Vendors' Survey In Delhi To Provide Shops

Ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha poll dates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a survey of "rehri-patri" (street) vendors in the city to provide them space for running their shops.

In a video message, Mr Kejriwal said the survey would be completed in a few months after which the vendors would be provided space in a proper manner so that there is no problem to other shopkeepers and any traffic issue.

Arvind Kejriwal said his government was committed to ensuring that street vendors were able to earn their livelihood respectably without facing any harassment from police or other authorities.



