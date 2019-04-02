Army Veteran Shalini Singh Joins Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed Shalini Singh with a tweet.

Indian Army veteran Captain Shalini Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of the party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh.

Besides her, former vice president of Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha Shailendra Singh also joined the AAP.

"We are delighted to welcome a Captain from the Indian Army, brave daughter of the country, Captain Shalini Singh and Shailendra Pandey, who has given 15 years of his life to the BJP, is committed to serving the society and is a former state vice-president of BJP (youth wing) in AAP's family," Mr Singh said, welcoming the two in the party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed her with a tweet.

Welcome Shalini ji ... https://t.co/Myhp6Wd5SR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 2, 2019

Shalini Singh is the wife of Late Major Avinash Singh Bhadauria who was awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously. She joined the Indian Army as a Captain in September 2002.

On joining AAP, she said, "I come from a background where we keep nation before the self. I have decided to join AAP because I have seen how the AAP government has transformed Delhi in last four years."

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

