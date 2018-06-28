Army Major Accused Of Killing Fellow Officer's Wife Misleading Us: Police

The police say that Major Nikhil Handa has often changed his statements.

Army Major Nikhil Handa, accused of killing another Army officer's wife in Delhi, has been misleading investigators, police said. Major Handa, who was taken to Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to recreate the sequence of events leading to the murder, has often changed his version and given incorrect information to mislead the probe, senior police officer Vijay Kumar said.

35-year-old Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found run over by a car, her throat slit, near the Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment area last week. Major Handa, 40, was arrested from Meerut a day later. He was allegedly obsessed with her and wanted to marry her. He murdered her in a fit of rage when she refused, the Delhi Police believes.

The police say that Major Handa had met his brother after the incident and they are trying to find out if his brother has any role in the murder.

The Honda City car that Major Handa used to allegedly commit the crime, the police said, contained evidence -- bloodstains, a Swiss knife, which had prints all over it. But the slit was made using a bigger knife which they are yet to find.

The police officer said they took Major Handa to a couple of places in Delhi and Meerut where he claimed to have dumped the weapon, but it was yet to be found.

"The weapon that we have in our custody is not the weapon with which Shailaja was killed," DCP Kumar added.

The police are also yet to get hold the towel which the accused claimed he had burnt after using it to wipe the bloodstains of his car. He had also burnt the clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident and thrown them in a garbage dump close to his Saket home, he had claimed. However, the clothes could not be found in the garbage dump.

(With inputs from agencies)