45 Delhi Children Forced To Beg Rescued By Anti-Human Trafficking Unit

The Delhi Police branch rescued 45 children over a week. (Representational)

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU)-Crime Branch of Delhi Police has rescued 45 children forced to beg on Delhi roads over a week, said the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

On December 2, a team of AHTU-Crime Branch conducted a rescue operation along with members of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) at Shantivan Red Light, Shastri Nagar Chowk Red Light, Rohtak Road Karol Bagh, and its adjoining areas. A total of 13 children were rescued by the team of the AHTU-Crime Branch.

As per Delhi Police, two girls and one boy were rescued from Shastri Park Red Light, four girls from Shastri Nagar Chowk Red Light and one boy and one girl from Shantivan Red light, three girls from Rohtak Road, Karol Bagh and one boy from Hanuman Temple.

"All the children were between the age group of 6-16 years. All rescued children were handed over to DCPCR for their rehabilitation through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)," added the police.

Another rescue operation was conducted along with members of DCPCR, staff of the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office and local police at Lajpat Nagar Market as well. A total of 14 children were rescued during the operation, all between ages 5-17 years. They were handed over to DCPCR for further action.

Lastly, the third rescue operation was conducted in the area of Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar Red Light by the team of AHTU/Crime Branch along with members of DCPCR, staff of the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office and local police. 18 children were rescued during the operation, out of which eight are boys and ten are girls. Four children are below six years of age. All rescued children were handed over to DCPCR for their rehabilitation through CWC.