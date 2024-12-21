Amid Ambedkar Row, Arvind Kejriwal Announces Scholarship For Dalits

The announcement of the scheme also comes in the run-up to the assembly elections in Delhi.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a scholarship scheme for Dalit students amid the ongoing row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. According to Mr Kejriwal, the scheme 'Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship' is a response to the BJP's "insult" of Ambedkar.

Under the scheme, the AAP government will provide free education in foreign universities for all Dalit students from the national capital.

"Government employees from the Dalit community will be able to avail the benefit of the 'Ambedkar Samman Scholarship' scheme. They will be able to send their children to study abroad for free. The Delhi government will bear the entire cost of their education, travel, and accommodation," Mr Kejriwal said.

However, it was not clear as to how and when the scholarships would be given.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted and made fun of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar in Parliament. Crores of people who love Ambedkar were deeply pained...Ambedkar had said education was the way forward and secured a PhD from the US against all odds," the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

Slamming the BJP, Mr Kejriwal said, "BJP people, you abuse Baba Saheb, I will respect him. My tribute to Baba Saheb."

The announcement of the scheme also comes in the run-up to the assembly elections in Delhi due next year.

Ambedkar row

A huge row erupted on Tuesday after Amit Shah, while responding to the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, said it had become a "fashion" to take Amedkar's name. "It has become the fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they (the Opposition) took God's name so many times, they would get a place in heaven," he said.

Following this, the Opposition lashed out at Mr Shah, demanding his resignation. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress also moved privilege motions in the Parliament against Mr Shah.

Responding to the Opposition, Mr Shah accused the Congress of distorting facts and using clipped videos after being unable to defend itself against charges of attacking the Constitution and democracy in India. He also refused to resign, saying it would not "solve the Congress' problems".