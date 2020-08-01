Fashion Designer Rams 3 With BMW In South Delhi, Caught On Video

The woman tried to flee the spot and was later arrested by the police.

Three people were badly injured after they were rammed by a woman driving a BMW in South Delhi on Friday night.

The incident took place in Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony area around 10 pm and was caught on a security camera across the street.

The woman, who tried to flee the spot and was later arrested by the police, has been identified as Roshni Arora, a fashion designer.

She was released on bail later.

The woman was having ice cream in her car last night when she said she accidentally pressed the accelerator.

The car leaped forward and hit the ice cream vendor and two other people. The cart was flung a few metres ahead by the impact.

The three people are in hospital.