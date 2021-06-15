AIIMS To Resume Outpatient Services By Friday As Delhi Covid Cases Drop

Currently, registration for OPD services at AIIMS can only be done online or over the phone

Amid a decline in daily Covid case counts and a gradual unlocking of Delhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to resume services in its Outpatient Department (OPD) in a phased manner.

Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Delhi, Dr D K Sharma today issued a circular, asking heads of departments to provide the proposed number of new and follow-up patients to be registered for OPD services daily.

"In view of considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases, it is been decided by the Director AIIMS to restart the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday)," the circular states.

"Accordingly, HODs of all clinical departments are requested to provide proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are to be given online/telephonic appointments," it adds.

The circular says that currently, registration for OPD services can only be done online or over the telephone and adds that a decision on allowing walk-in registrations would be taken after reviewing the pandemic situation.

Physical OPD services at the AIIMS were suspended on April 22 after the Delhi government announced strict curbs to control the second Covid wave that sent people scrambling for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. The hospital, however, was providing teleconsultation to patients.

Delhi is currently witnessing a decline in Covid cases that has prompted the authorities to relax the restrictions imposed on public movement and outdoor activities. The city recorded 131 new cases yesterday over the past 24 hours. Experts have, however, warned that a hurried unlocking process and failure to follow Covid protocols may lead to another spike.