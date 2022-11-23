AIIMS Delhi Server Down Since 7 am, Patients Face Inconvenience

The server of AIIMS Delhi is down since 7am.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reported server failure on Wednesday, according to news agency ANI. The server is down since 7am, the agency further said. Several videos of the inconvenience faced by patients have been circulating online. One of them shows long queues of people at the hospital who are anxiously waiting for the glitch to be fixed. Due to the technical issue, those visiting the hospital are not able to get themselves registered for OPDs.

ANI further said that the staff has been managing outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection manually. But those who do not have a Unique Health Identification are facing problems in this regard.

According to AIIMS website, the hospital was established in New Delhi in 1956 through as an institution of national importance to serve as a nucleus for development of excellence in all aspects of healthcare system in India.

It further said that computer facility was launched in the institute in 1978 as a unit in the Department of Biophysics. At the point, computerisation was on a small scale and was catering only to biophysics.

"In 1987, the institute decided to augment the facility and it became operational on full scale in January 1989. This facility is engaged in teaching, research, thesis guidance and computerisation of patient care activities," the website further says.