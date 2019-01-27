After Dry Cold Wave, Light Rain Likely In Delhi From January 30

The air quality index in Delhi may slowly deteriorate during the next two days.

Thundershowers are likely in Delhi after Tuesday, with a slight increase in the minimum temperature after which cold wave conditions will subside, the weather office said today.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on Sunday dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius and it is likely to remain the same on Monday. However, it will be biting cold on Tuesday as the minimum is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, 5 notches below the season's average temperature.

"There will be shallow to moderate fog on the mornings of Monday and Tuesday. Cold wave like conditions will also prevail in some parts of the city which will keep the maximum temperature at a low - around 19 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

From January 30 to February 1, the weather office has forecast light rain and thundershowers in Delhi which will slightly increase the minimum temperature to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius.

Such weather conditions are bound to increase the pollution levels in the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) expected to turn 'very poor'.

The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday was recorded at 262 (poor).

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality is likely to deteriorate towards the "lower end of very poor during the next two days as cold wave conditions are looming large".

"These cold wave conditions will tend to slow down the wind speed which has been helping in the dispersion of pollutants since the last two days. Gentle fog is now mainly confined to early morning hours. AQI may slowly deteriorate during the next two days but it might improve with rainfall," the agency said in its daily pollution analysis.