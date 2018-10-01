After 30-Minute Chase, Police Catch Car Thief In Delhi

There are four other vehicle-theft cases registered against the man arrested (Representational)

The Delhi Police has foiled a motor-vehicle robbery and caught hold of one of the suspected robbers after giving a chase for half-an-hour.

A police team, led by ASI Ashwani, caught Mahesh, a resident of Kharkhoda in Haryana, and retrieved a pistol and three live cartridges from him on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Two men pointed the pistol at the driver of a high-end SUV to stop the car and assaulted him before escaping with the vehicle, the officer said.

The police, which reached the spot as soon as a call was made to the station, chased the vehicle after alerting all the border checkpoints. The accused were apprehended near Jonti border with the vehicle after a half-an-hour chase, he said.

There are four other vehicle-theft cases registered against Mahesh in Haryana, he added.