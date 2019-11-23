Afghan Traveller Arrested With US Dollars Worth 10 Lakhs At Delhi Airport

The passenger could not produce any document for carrying such high amount of foreign currency

An Afghan passenger has been arrested by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport today for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in "unauthorised" manner, officials said.

They said the traveller, Bakhtyari Waheedullah, was intercepted around 5:30 am at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when he was about to board a SpiceJet flight to Kabul.

A total of USD 14,000, in various denominations, was recovered from the man who held a passport of Afghanistan.

The passenger could not produce any document for carrying such high amount of foreign currency and hence was handed over to Customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, they said.

