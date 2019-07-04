AAP's Raghav Chadda Challenges Poll Defeat In Court

Raghav Chaddha contested the polls from South Delhi.

Raghav Chaddha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has challenged his defeat from Delhi in the national election in the High Court.

Raghav Chaddha contested the polls from South Delhi, where he lost to the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

His petition asks the court to set aside the BJP candidate's win for concealing a criminal case and declare him the winner.

Raghav Chaddha accuses Mr Bidhuri of hiding the fact that an FIR had been filed against him in Bihar over a derogatory speech. The AAP leader's petition also alleges that Mr Bidhuri made false declarations in his election affidavit.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability