AAP To Begin Fund Raising Campaign Ahead Of 2020 Assembly Polls

New Delhi:

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party will start a fund raising campaign to gather money to fight the upcoming Assembly election in the national capital.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, called a meeting of all the MLAs, MPs and other office bearers to gear up for the upcoming assembly polls in the city.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said: "The party has decided to go for fund raising campaign so that we can fight the elections with full strength."

Arvind Kejriwal has asked the party members to raise funds, he said.

