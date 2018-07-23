AAP Praises Ruling On Lifting Protest Ban At Jantar Mantar, Boat Club

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying he welcomed the Supreme Court verdict (File Photo)

Calling it a victory of people's rights, Delhi's ruling AAP today welcomed the Supreme Court's decision which lifted a "blanket ban" on holding protests at Boat Club and Jantar Mantar in the heart of the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "I welcome the Supreme Court verdict upholding peaceful right to protest in central Delhi. Attempts to convert Delhi into a police state is dangerous for democracy and rightly struck down by Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court today said there cannot be any "blanket ban" on holding protests near Jantar Mantar, located on Parliament Street, and the Boat Club on Rajpath.

Emphasising on the need to balance between the right to protest and security considerations, Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said Delhi Police will have to frame guidelines to regulate protests at both spots.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj called the decision a "victory of people's rights" and democracy.

"Central government was misusing Delhi Police by permanently imposing Section 144 in these areas. This was hurting the fundamental principles of living in an independent country," he said.

The court ruling came while deciding on a challenge to the green tribunal's order prohibiting protests at Jantar Mantar and a plea by NGO Majdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan and the Indian Ex-Servicemen's Movement and others challenging the perennial imposition of prohibitory orders (Section 144) in central Delhi.