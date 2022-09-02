AAP Leaders Citing 'Fake Figures' On Khadi Lounge In Mumbai: Delhi Lt Governor

The office of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena today accused AAP leaders of citing "fake figures"

The office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today accused AAP leaders of "touting fake figures" on the development of a KVIC or Khadi lounge in Mumbai.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Mr Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

"The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of the project of its Mumbai Lounge was Rs 27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party," the LG secretariat tweeted from its official handle.

The AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "immediately" sack Mr Saxena from his post.

The Lt Governor had on Thursday attacked AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" after he flagged various issues, including irregularities in the government's excise policy.



