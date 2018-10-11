AAP Lawmaker Dinesh Mohaniya To Be Charged In 2016 Molestation Case

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has been accused of rioting, molestation. (File)

A Delhi court on Thursday ordered framing of charges against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dinesh Mohaniya Thursday for allegedly molesting a woman and rioting in the Govindpuri in 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said "prima facie" there were enough evidence to put the AAP politician and his associate, Yovan Sharma, on trial.

"I have no reason to believe at this stage, considering the statements of the victims that the allegations are groundless," the judge said.

According to the police, in March 2016, both the accused, along with their supporters, had entered the house of a man, assaulted him and molested a woman family member in the Govindpuri area of south Delhi.

The court directed framing of charges against Mohaniya under sections 452 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

