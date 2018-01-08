AAP, BJP Blame Each Other As Delhi's Homeless Die In Cold

This is the latest flashpoint between Mr Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor, who, as the Centre's representative in Delhi, has been accused by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of scuttling all its schemes and overruling its decisions.
Shurbir Singh is the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which looks after night shelters for the homeless in the city.
Media reporting 44 deaths of homeless due to cold. Am issuing show cause notice to CEO, DUSIB. Negligible deaths last year. This year, LG appointed a useless officer. LG refuses to consult us before appointing officers. How do we run govt like this?- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2018
Mr Kejriwal has been attacked by the BJP over the deaths. "If Mr Kejriwal would have taken more interest in the homeless instead of his Rajya Sabha candidates, then we would not have heard about the deaths," said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. He also said he was "was shocked to see", during a survey on the streets at night, "how people were sleeping with the animals on the Yamuna riverbed under the open sky".
The incessant turf war between the Kejriwal government and the Lieutenant Governor peaked last month when Mr Baijal rejected a move to home deliver public services from birth certificates to ration cards to residents of Delhi.