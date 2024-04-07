AAP Begins Mass Fasting In Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP leaders on a fast in protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters have started a mass fast in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the ruling party in the national capital.

The AAP in a post on the microblogging website X asked people to share photos and messages while fasting, and added a link to a website to upload the content.

"This is a fast for justice, this is a fast for Arvind Kejriwal," the AAP posted on X.

AAP leader Gopal Rai claimed people across the country and the world are observing a mass fast for Mr Kejriwal.

"Ever since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested, there is anger across the country. Since the day he was arrested, people are out on the streets, getting themselves arrested in protest," Mr Rai said.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said the people of Delhi consider Mr Kejriwal not only a Chief Minister, but their son or brother.

"Everyone wants Arvind Kejriwal to be released soon. The BJP's ED and CBI have not been able to show even a single penny of the liquor case linked to AAP leaders," Atishi said, referring to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which the AAP has alleged been misused by the central government for political ends.

"If there is any money trail in this case, then it is from liquor baron Sharat Reddy to the BJP. Why was the BJP not raided, or charged? Why was the BJP national president not summoned or arrested?" Atishi alleged.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested last month by the ED over alleged money laundering in framing the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. He will be in judicial custody till April 15.

"Today we are on a fast against the growing dictatorship in the country and against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. If you are also in Delhi, then reach Jantar Mantar," AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said in a post on X.

The two other AAP leaders arrested in the liquor policy case are MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED's case is that the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 gave an exceptionally high profit margin of 12 per cent for wholesalers and nearly 185 per cent for retailers. Of the 12 per cent, 6 per cent was to be recovered from wholesalers as kickbacks for AAP leaders, and the "South Group" allegedly gave Rs 100 crore in advance to another accused, Vijay Nair, who was linked to the AAP.

A key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case was on an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen, and politicians which the central agencies have called the "South Group".