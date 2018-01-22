AAP's Office Of Profit Case LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's Party To Appeal In Delhi High Court Today

AAP's office of profit case: President Ram Nath Kovind okays disqualification of 20 Delhi lawmakers

Here are the live updates of AAP's Office Of Profit Case:

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The Commission said the legislators violated the provisions of the Office of Profit, under which lawmakers cannot hold any post in the government that entitles them to perks or powers unless a law has been passed to exempt the posts. The Delhi high court will hear the plea Arvind Kejriwal's party today. The list of 20 disqualified legislators include prominent names, like Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot who is also Delhi Transport Minister, Chandni Chowk legislator Alka Lamba, Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha, Kalkaji legislator Avtar Singh and Narela legislator Sharad Kumar.