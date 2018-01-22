AAP's Office Of Profit Case LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's Party To Appeal In Delhi High Court Today

New Delhi: On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The Commission said the legislators violated the provisions of the Office of Profit, under which lawmakers cannot hold any post in the government that entitles them to perks or powers unless a law has been passed to exempt the posts. The Delhi high court will hear the plea Arvind Kejriwal's party today. The list of 20 disqualified legislators include prominent names, like Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot who is also Delhi Transport Minister, Chandni Chowk legislator Alka Lamba, Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha, Kalkaji legislator Avtar Singh and Narela legislator Sharad Kumar.
Here are the live updates of AAP's Office Of Profit Case:
AAP Hopes For Court Relief For 20 MLAs, But Is Prepping For By-Elections
Even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes the legal route, he is prepping for by-elections with a simple strategy -- appealing to Delhi voters that AAP is being singled out and is the victim of a giant conspiracy
President Kovind Okays Disqualification Of 20 AAP Lawmakers: 10 Updates
In office of profit case, the Election Commission had asked President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify the 20 lawmakers on Friday, triggering vehement protests from Arvind Kejriwal's party.
- The opposition Congress and the BJP have said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should quit on "moral grounds".
- The BJP has four seats in the house; the Congress has none. If a by-election is held on 20 seats, it would give both parties a chance to increase their tally.
- The Election Commission asked President to disqualify the 20 lawmakers last week, triggering vehement protests from AAP, which said the legislators were not given an opportunity for defense.
- AAP also renewed its attack on Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti, calling the recommendation his "parting gift to PM Modi".
