'Girls From Delhi To Dubai': Why Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar Fought

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly chopped up Shraddha Walkar's body after killing her

Aaftab Poonawala had been in touch with many women, from Delhi to Dubai, which led to the relationship between him and his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, going south, the police said in a 6,600-page chargesheet that also includes other horrific details of the macabre murder case.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his girlfriend and chopped up her body into dozens of pieces at their rented apartment in Delhi in May last year.

The police had then said Aaftab Poonawala also dated another woman using the dating app Bumble after killing Shraddha Walkar and brought her to his apartment, where he had stored Shraddha Walkar's body parts in the fridge.

The couple often fought over Aaftab Poonawala's friendship with other women, the police said last year after he was arrested. The chargesheet, too, mentions this and claims all the women he were in touch were from different locations, from Delhi to Dubai.

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar lived together in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai before they moved to Delhi.

Her WhatsApp conversations and Instagram chats with friends and co-workers from two years ago show that she was once beaten so badly by Aaftab Poonawala that she couldn't get off the bed and had to later be hospitalised.