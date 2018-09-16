Aadhaar Body Official Accused Of Sexual Assault By Woman In South Delhi

The victim alleged the accused was alone in the house at the time of incident (Representational)

A woman has accused a senior official of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of sexually assaulting her in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered at the Sarojini Nagar Police station, they said.

In her statement to police, she alleged the accused called her to his residence in Sarojini Nagar on September 10 and sexually assaulted her, a police official said.

When she resisted, he threatened her, he said.

The victim alleged the accused was alone in the house at the time of incident, he added.

After recording the victim's statement, the police began investigation into the allegations, he added.

The case has been transferred to the crime branch.

The victim was employed at an Aadhaar office situated near Pragati Maidan metro station, the police said.

They are probing all angles, including the authenticity of the allegations leveled against the accused, since they also learned the victim was removed from work the same day the alleged incident took place, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

