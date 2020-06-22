80-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Delhi Home, Murder Suspected: Cops

Police said the man was likely smothered to death. (Representational)

An 80-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his flat in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Monday and police said they suspect he was killed as his residence was unlocked and valuables stolen.

K P Aggarwal lived alone and ran an electronics service-cum-repair shop on the ground floor of the building. His son, who lives in Dubai, called him on the phone on Sunday night and Monday morning but did not get an answer.

The son then asked the manager at his father's store to check on him. But a neighbour found Aggarwal on the floor before the manager and alerted the police.

There was no visible injury mark on the body.

Police said the man was likely smothered to death by people who entered into his flat and robbed cash and gold jewellery. The main door of the flat was open.

"The almirah of his room was open and some articles were missing," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The shutter of his store was also found half-open.

A case of murder has been registered but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination. A crime department team has visited the residence and more information is being gathered about the people who used to visit Aggarwal, police said.

One of his daughters lives in Indirapuram and the other in Bengaluru, they said.

Police said they haven't found any CCTV camera inside the building but are looking for cameras in the adjoining areas.

This is the second such incident reported in the city.

On Saturday night, an 88-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a security guard and his associates during a robbery bid, while her 94-year-old husband, a retired MEA official was attacked by them in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave.

